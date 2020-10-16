Dodgers Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 5 Online, On TV

The Dodgers were rolling when they entered the National League Championship series.
Suffice to say things have come to a screeching halt for Los Angeles.
The Dodgers’ season is on the line Friday night when they face the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLCS at Globe Life Field. The Braves lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.
It’ll be Dustin May on the mound for the Dodgers. A.J. Minter gets the ball for Atlanta.
Here’s how to watch Game 5 of the 2020 NLCS online and on TV:
When: Friday, Oct. 16, at 9:08 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live