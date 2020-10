The first round of Major League Baseball’s postseason is underway, with a four-game slate on Thursday.

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the National League wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0, and they’re going for blood with Clayton Kershaw on the mound to try and take the series here.

Will the Brewers force a Game 3? Here’s how to tune in online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Online: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images