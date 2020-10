The National League Division Series continues Tuesday night with a pair of California teams.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres begin their best-of-five series at Globe Life Field. This is the first time the two teams will meet in the postseason.

Mike Clevinger gets the ball for San Diego, while Walker Buehler toes the rubber for Los Angeles.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers vs. Padres on TV and online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9:38 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FS1

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images