Dodgers Vs. Padres Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 3 Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled out a pivotal Game 2 win Wednesday, and with the win, have the opportunity to sweep the San Diego Padres out of the MLB Playoffs on Thursday.

The Dodgers hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series. LA has scored more than five runs in each of the first two games, most recently with the 6-5 verdict Wednesday.

Dustin May will get the start for Los Angeles, while Adrian Morejon will take the bump for the Padres.

Here’s how to watch Padres-Dodgers Game 3:

When: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 9:08 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images