Dodgers’ Will Smith Had Subdued Take On Getting To Face Braves’ Will Smith

We had been waiting for this moment all series: Will Smith versus Will Smith.

You see, both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have a Will Smith on the roster. The one that plays for the Braves is a relief pitcher, and the one that plays for the Dodgers is a catcher.

The two squared off Friday night in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, and it was a doozie of an at-bat.

It ended with the Dodgers’ Smith blasting a three-run homer off the other Smith in the sixth inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

Will the real Will Smith please stand up? pic.twitter.com/U6hlPhSxmy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 17, 2020

The Dodgers would go on to win 7-3 to force a Game 6 in the best-of seven series.

Smith the catcher had a very subdued reaction to facing Smith the pitcher.

“It’s a common enough name,” Smith the Dodger said, via MLB.

Can’t argue with that.

The Dodgers and Braves will meet again Saturday.

