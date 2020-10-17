Dodgers’ Will Smith Had Subdued Take On Getting To Face Braves’ Will Smith

We had been waiting for this moment all series: Will Smith versus Will Smith.
You see, both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have a Will Smith on the roster. The one that plays for the Braves is a relief pitcher, and the one that plays for the Dodgers is a catcher.
The two squared off Friday night in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, and it was a doozie of an at-bat.
It ended with the Dodgers’ Smith blasting a three-run homer off the other Smith in the sixth inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.
The Dodgers would go on to win 7-3 to force a Game 6 in the best-of seven series.
Smith the catcher had a very subdued reaction to facing Smith the pitcher.
“It’s a common enough name,” Smith the Dodger said, via MLB.
Can’t argue with that.
The Dodgers and Braves will meet again Saturday.