Does Titans’ Reported Punishment For Breaking COVID-19 Protocol Fit Crime?

Tennessee was $350,000 for its recent violations of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing a source. The Titans, who, among other things, held illegal workouts while their facility was closed, will face escalating discipline for further violations.

Sources say the Titans were fined for instances of failure to comply with requirements on wearing masks and insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility. No individual — including Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel — will face discipline. And despite 24 positive COVID cases that contributed to multiple disruptions to the league schedule, the Titans avoided more severe punishments the league has threatened in calls and memos to clubs, such as forfeitures or lost draft picks. The team has been told there will be escalated discipline with further instances of COVID-19 protocol violations.

The Titans fully cooperated in the review, providing documents and video and helping facilitate interviews, per sources. The review also found the club dedicated significant time and resources to get into compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the offseason and since has made additional changes to the facility. The league sent the team the findings Monday.

Rapoport noted the NFL has turned its focus toward the Oakland Raiders, who recently have reported multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

