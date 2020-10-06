Don Sweeney Reveals Bruins Have ‘Untouchables’ Ahead Of NHL Free Agency

NHL free agency is right around the corner, and the Boston Bruins have some holes to fill.

They have a ton of depth when it comes to defense, but the offense (the secondary scoring, in particular) has struggled the last few seasons.

There’s no shortage of goals between Boston’s top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. But the team simply can’t rely on the trio to be their source of offense.

So it’s fair to wonder whether the B’s will make a splash to bring in a reliable scorer. But at what cost? Are there untouchables on the roster?

Allow Don Sweeney to explain: