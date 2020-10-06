Don Sweeney Reveals Bruins Have ‘Untouchables’ Ahead Of NHL Free Agency

NHL free agency is right around the corner, and the Boston Bruins have some holes to fill.
They have a ton of depth when it comes to defense, but the offense (the secondary scoring, in particular) has struggled the last few seasons.
There’s no shortage of goals between Boston’s top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. But the team simply can’t rely on the trio to be their source of offense.
So it’s fair to wonder whether the B’s will make a splash to bring in a reliable scorer. But at what cost? Are there untouchables on the roster?
Allow Don Sweeney to explain:
“Yeah, there are some untouchables,” the Bruins general manager told reporters Monday over Zoom. “I think it’s pretty apparent in terms of who we don’t want to be trading away. In some cases, they would control that. But, yes, there are. Teams ask and again, this is an interesting time for all teams to be having discussions, in a private manner. I know certain names and people, things, make their way into the headlines. But, again, it’s a time where you have to be listening as much as talking in these situations to get an evaluation of where you may be able to look to improve your hockey club. There are a few players that we are not going to consider trading.”
Well, that’s certainly a bit of a relief.
Free agency begins Oct. 9.