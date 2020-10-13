Donald Trump Uses Opening Day Blunder To Fire Shot At Dr. Anthony Fauci

Remember Dr. Anthony Fauci’s horrendous ceremonial first pitch?

President Donald Trump sure does.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, threw out the first pitch before Major League Baseball’s season opener featuring the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees on July 23. It didn’t go well, as the 79-year-old missed the plate by a wide margin.

The errant throw prompted plenty of jokes, with Fauci, who has for months been at the forefront of the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, even poking fun at himself.

Trump, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, couldn’t help but reference the misfire Tuesday while taking a shot at Fauci amid their ongoing feud.

Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications. “No problem, no masks”. WHO no longer likes Lockdowns – just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!! https://t.co/YyLyCsbZ7a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020

The public squabble has intensified thanks to Trump’s reelection campaign using a clip of Fauci praising the country’s coronavirus response. Fauci since has said his comments were taken out of context from a broad statement made months ago and that he’s never publicly endorsed any political candidate in nearly five decades of public service.

Politics aside, that first pitch was pretty funny, though, right?

