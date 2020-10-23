Dwayne Haskins Fined For Violating Washington’s COVID-19 Protocols

Dwayne Haskins has landed himself in hot water.

The Washington Football Team has fined the quarterback for violating the team’s COVID-19 protocols in Week 6, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Haskins made a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel, which Schefter said is “strictly prohibited.”

Haskins reportedly was slapped with a $4,833 fine, avoiding the $14,650 maximum.

Haskins, however, didn’t even play in Week 6. In fact, he was benched ahead of Washington’s Week 5 contest against the Los Angeles Rams after coaches weren’t pleased with the progress he’d made.

But COVID-19 has proven it doesn’t discriminate as it becomes a growing issue in the NFL. Several teams have placed players on their respective reserve/COVID-19 lists in the last few weeks as cases spike both in the league and across the country.

Hopefully, Haskins learned his lesson.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images