Dwyane Wade was in the right place at the right time. And it created one of the best, most wholesome photobombs.

The retired Miami Heat guard was walking along a beach the moment a woman was being proposed to. Of course, the woman was excited, but it was Wade’s reaction that made the moment all the better.

Check out the photos below:

.@DwyaneWade accidentally photo bombed this proposal and his reaction is everything 🥰



(via ryanbasch/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/k7jvUjDQVN — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2020

We love that even stopped to take a picture with the happy couple.