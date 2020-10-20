Dynamo Kiev Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Juventus will attempt to begin its European conquest in a far corner of the continent.

Dynamo Kiev will host Juventus on Tuesday at NSK Olimpiyskiy in Kiev, Ukraine, in their UEFA Champions League Group G opener. Juventus is thought to be one of the contenders to win the Champions League this season and the Italian champion must prove it against a Dynamo club that finished runner up in Russia’s Premier League last season.

Juventus will be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is quarantining in Turin following his positive test for COVID-19.

Here’s how to watch Dynamo Kiev versus Juventus.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | Univision NOW

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images