Eagles Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 ‘SNF’ Game Online, On TV

It’s time for the Week 4 edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of two NFC teams still trying to figure out who they are. The 2-1 Niners have major quarterback issue, while the 0-2-1 Eagles have struggled with Carson Wentz looking very average — if not worse.

Is this the week that Philly gets its act together? We’ll find out soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images