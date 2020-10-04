Eagles Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 ‘SNF’ Game Online, On TV

The Eagles are searching for their first victory

It’s time for the Week 4 edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of two NFC teams still trying to figure out who they are. The 2-1 Niners have major quarterback issue, while the 0-2-1 Eagles have struggled with Carson Wentz looking very average — if not worse.

Is this the week that Philly gets its act together? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. 49ers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

