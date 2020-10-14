Eduardo Rodriguez’s Agent Confident About Red Sox Pitcher Recovering Fully

Eduardo Rodriguez has had a tough 2020, but he is on the road to recovery.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher contracted COVID-19 in July and later developed myocarditis as a result. Rodriguez was shut down for the abbreviated Major League Baseball season a few weeks later.

The southpaw recently was cleared to walk and there’s optimism surrounding Rodriguez that he’ll be ready for 2021.

And his agent, Scott Pucino of Octagon, is “very confident” in Rodriguez’s ability to come back completely healthy.

“(Rodríguez) is really excited, to be honest with you,” Pucino said, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “He’s following a strict training regimen and just making sure he does whatever the doctors tell him to do. He’ll be ready, 100 percent. We’re very confident about that.”

Rodriguez, who was dominant for Boston in 2019, certainly will provide a boost to the Red Sox’s pitching rotation come 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images