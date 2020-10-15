Ex-NFL Star Thinks Le’Veon Bell Should Sign With Patriots To Spite Jets

Le’Veon Bell probably won’t sign with the New England Patriots following his release from the New York Jets, as Bill Belichick’s team reportedly isn’t on the running back’s free agency shortlist.

But it’s still a fascinating possibility, one that former NFL running back Tiki Barber believes Bell should seriously consider while choosing his next destination.

Why? Well, for starters, it’d be a major parting shot at his former organization.

“Would you be surprised if he ends up in New England? … If I’m Le’Veon Bell, why would I not go to New England,” Barber asked Wednesday on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki & Tierney.” “You get to play with Cam Newton, an offense that could use you because they’ve had some injuries in their running back room. As long as it makes sense monetarily, it makes sense obviously football-wise because then he can go stick it to the Jets for the next year or two.”

"Can Le'Veon Bell still play? Absolutley! He's 28-years old, hasn't had a lot of wear… he's still the same guy. What made him good wasn't his elite athleticism. What made him good was his patience"@TikiBarber is confident Bell can still succeedhttps://t.co/fYbUKpBsL2 pic.twitter.com/6IqbWVinrd — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) October 14, 2020

Bell was in the midst of his second season with the Jets. To say his tenure in New York was a disaster would be an understatement. So, maybe the 28-year-old would welcome the opportunity to play for New England.

The Patriots currently have plenty of depth at running back, though, despite the injuries Barber noted. And Bell reportedly is expected to choose between the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins and Bills, like the Patriots, play in the Jets’ division. Signing with either might not come off as spiteful as landing with New England, but it’d be a decent little jab nonetheless.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images