Ex-Patriot Rodney Harrison Gets Football Analysis Show On NBC’s Peacock

Rodney Harrison is headed for the small screen.

The former New England Patriots safety is teaming up with Jac Collinsworth for a new show called “Safety Blitz,” which will air Monday nights at 6 p.m. ET.

Harrison and Collinsonworth will use the hour-long program to discuss “what they saw in the games that weekend at a greater length while also looking ahead to the following week’s games,” per The Boston Globe.

“Sometimes on Sunday Night Football, you don’t have a lot of real estate for everyone to be talking and really breaking down games because there are just so many topics we have to cover,” Harrison said, via The Globe. “So there are always five, six, seven things that you kind of want to expand on, and that’s going to give us an opportunity to expand on what happened.”

Harrison has been on “Football Night in America,” one of the most prominent NFL programs on television, since 2009. He hopes his new program will give him more opportunities to weigh in on hot topics surrounding the NFL.

“The show is going to be two guys engaged in football, two guys that love football, digging down and talking about football,” Harrison said. “I sit here and I watch so much film, and on Sunday night, you can’t get deep into the details of what you’ve watched and what trends you’re seeing. When they come to me, I may get 20 seconds, maybe 25 seconds to talk about something. It’s hard to break down a three-and-a-half hour game in 20 or 25 seconds.

“So this is providing me with the perfect platform for that. I’m a very honest guy. I want to be able to say things the way I see them and be honest and give the fans what a lot of people don’t give them. And that’s just straight, real truth.”

Harrison hosted a radio show of the same name for more than six years.

