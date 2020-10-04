Ex-Patriots Running Back To Rejoin Tom Brady As Buccaneers Face Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could share the backfield with a somewhat familiar face Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And no, it’s not Kevin Faulk, LeGarrette Blount, or even Mike Gillislee.

The Buccaneers elevated running back Kenjon Barner to the team’s 53-man roster, per the team. Barner’s elevation from the practice squad comes after an injury to running back Leonard Fournette, who has been ruled out of the Week 4 contest.

Barner played five games with Brady and the Patriots during the 2018 season. He recorded a 3.7 yards-per-rush average in New England and tallied 19 carries for 71 yards.

Barner was on the Patriots’ 53-man roster from Week 4 to Week 9 before joining the Carolina Panthers later the same season.

The 30-year-old played in one game this season with the Bucs, a Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos, but saw just four special teams snaps.

Tampa Bay is the fifth team Barner has played for since 2013.

The Bucs-Chargers contest is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

