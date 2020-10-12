Falcons Announce Both Coach Dan Quinn, General Manager Have Been Fired

The Atlanta Falcons have made some organizational changes after five weeks of the 2020 season.

The organization announced both general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their respective duties. The Falcons fell to 0-5 after a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

BREAKING NEWS: General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020

Quinn was hired by owner Arthur Blank prior to the 2015 season. He has compiled a 43-41 regular season record as well as a 3-2 playoff record, including an unforgettable loss in Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots.

The Falcons have blown leads this season, as well. Atlanta held a 19-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys and a 16-point lead over the Chicago Bears before losing both games this season.