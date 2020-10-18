Falcons Fire Off Great Tweet After Beating Vikings For First Win Of Season

The Atlanta Falcons no longer are winless in 2020.

The first five weeks of the campaign were a grind for the Falcons, to say the least. Atlanta endured a handful of critical injuries, suffered a pair of losses via considerable collapse and fired head coach Dan Quinn. But the Falcons’ woes — at least for a week — were put on pause Sunday.

Thanks to a four-touchdown performance from Matt Ryan and a lousy showing from Kirk Cousins, Atlanta picked up its first win of the season with a 40-23 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the Week 6 victory, the Falcons turned to Kevin Malone from “The Office” to encapsulate their feelings on getting in the win column.

Atlanta will try to make it two wins in as many weeks next Sunday when its hosts the 2-3 Detroit Lions.