Falcons Player Invokes Patriots Super Bowl In Head-Scratching Quote

Oh, to be a Falcons fan.

Atlanta sits a disappointing 0-5 on the season and this week fired its head coach and general manager. It’s been an astonishing fall from grace for an organization that only three years ago nearly won a Super Bowl.

Speaking of Super Bowl LI, Falcons safety Ricardo Allen on Wednesday invoked his team’s infamous loss to the New England Patriots while speaking with reporters. Allen seemingly was making the point that, because not so long ago he was in prime position to win a championship, it’s not out of the question for he and the Falcons to turn things around in short order.

For obvious reasons, that game isn’t the greatest example to use when citing examples of Falcons success.

“You can’t tell me things can’t be turned around,” Allen said, via WSB-TV’s Zach Klein. ” … We’ve been up 25 points in the Super Bowl.”

Now, it’s possible Allen was saying the Patriots’ historic comeback is proof that he and the Falcons shouldn’t be written off. We doubt it, though.

Regardless, the last things Atlanta fans want to be reminded of are the numbers “28” and “three.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images