Falcons Troll Themselves With Tweet Acknowledging 28-3 Super Bowl Snafu

Oh, to be an Atlanta sports fan.

The Arizona Cardinals held a 28-3 lead at one point during the third quarter of Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Predictably, the score prompted many NFL fans, particularly those who support the Patriots, to remind the Falcons of what New England did to them during Super Bowl LI.

To the Falcons’ credit, they got out in front of it and fired off this self-aware, though undeniably sad, tweet:

No need to @ us. We already know… 🙄 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 20, 2020

Hey, there’s something to be said for embracing something you never will be able to live down.

As for the equally forgettable Cowboys, they suffered a 38-10 loss in their first game with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback following Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury.

