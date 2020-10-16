Falcons-Vikings, Bengals-Colts Games To Be Played As Scheduled Amid COVID Concerns

The NFL looked like it was on a fasttrack to scheduling upheaval.

But it appears they dodged a bullet.

The Atlanta Falcons shut down their practice facility Thursday due to a positive test for COVID-19. Then, on Friday morning, the Indianapolis Colts closed their facilities due to “several” positive tests.

However, both situations appear to be under control. As a result, the Falcons’ game in Minnesota against the Vikings, and the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Colts in Indy currently are on track to still be played.

The Falcons were cleared to reopen their facility Friday, keeping them on track for Sunday’s game.

Falcons tests have cleared, and players and staff are returning to their facility today, per source. Game on track for Sunday in Minnesota. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

Then, Colts owner Jim Irsay declared things were fine and that Indianapolis would play.

All is well. Details shortly. COLTS-BENGALS, 1PM SUNDAY! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 16, 2020

Sum it all up, and things appear to be OK for both teams.

So to recap this morning's COVID-19 whirlwind …#Falcons: No new positive cases, facility open#Colts: No new positive cases, facility to reopen this afternoon



Sunday's games: On as scheduled. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020

We’ll see if things remain that way, but for now the Colts and Falcons are in an OK spot.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images