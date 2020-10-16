Falcons-Vikings, Bengals-Colts Games To Be Played As Scheduled Amid COVID Concerns

The NFL looked like it was on a fasttrack to scheduling upheaval.
But it appears they dodged a bullet.
The Atlanta Falcons shut down their practice facility Thursday due to a positive test for COVID-19. Then, on Friday morning, the Indianapolis Colts closed their facilities due to “several” positive tests.
However, both situations appear to be under control. As a result, the Falcons’ game in Minnesota against the Vikings, and the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Colts in Indy currently are on track to still be played.
The Falcons were cleared to reopen their facility Friday, keeping them on track for Sunday’s game.
Then, Colts owner Jim Irsay declared things were fine and that Indianapolis would play.
Sum it all up, and things appear to be OK for both teams.
We’ll see if things remain that way, but for now the Colts and Falcons are in an OK spot.