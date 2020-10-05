Falcons Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

There will be not one, but two NFL Week 4 matchups Monday night.

A little less than two hours after the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs begin their battle at Arrowhead Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers will kick off at Lambeau Field. The start time of Falcons-Packers was moved back 45 minutes as a result of the rescheduled Patriots-Chiefs matchup.

Green Bay enters this primetime tilt as one of six unbeatens remaining in the NFL. Atlanta, meanwhile, will be looking to notch its first win of the 2020 season.

Here’s how to watch Falcons vs. Packers online and on TV:

When: Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:50 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images