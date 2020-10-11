Falcons Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

After getting off to a miserable 0-4 start on their 2020 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons desperately need to turn things around.

Certainly, they’ve had one of the more difficult schedules in the league to this point, but a Week 5 matchup against Carolina is the perfect opportunity to build some confidence. And who knows, maybe also secure Dan Quinn’s coaching job for the time being.

Meanwihle, the Panthers are 2-2 riding a two-game winning streak. Will that continue on Sunday against the Falcons?

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images