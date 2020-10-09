Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Bears Win Vs. Buccaneers

We finally were treated to an entertaining “Thursday Night Football” game, and what made it even better were the fantasy football implications on both teams.

Of course, perhaps none were more impressive than the two respective defenses, which almost certainly fared well if you had them in the starting lineup.

Anyway, the Chicago Bears earned a 20-19 win on “Thursday Night Football” over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field.

Here’s how your fantasy football matchup may have been impacted, with stat leaders for each team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady: 25-for-41, 253 yards, one TD passing; three carries, 0 yards rushing

WR Mike Evans: five rec., 41 yards, one TD

WR Tyler Johnson: four rec., 52 yards

RB Ronald Jones II: 17 carries, 106 yards rushing; three catches, 19 yards receiving

TE Cameron Brate: five rec., 44 yards

TE Rob Gronkowski: three rec., 52 yards

Buccaneers defense: 20 points allowed, 243 total yards allowed, three sacks, one INT

Chicago Bears

QB Nick Foles: 30-for-42, 243 yards, one TD, one INT passing; one carry, -1 yards rushing

RB David Montgomery: 10 carries, 29 yards, one TD rushing; seven catches, 30 yards receiving

WR Allen Robinson: 10 rec., 90 yards

TE Jimmy Graham: three rec., 33 yards, one TD

Chicago defense: 19 points allowed, 339 yards allowed, three sacks, one fumble recovery

The Bears improve to 4-1 while the Buccaneers fall to 3-2.

