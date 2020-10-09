Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Bears Win Vs. Buccaneers

We finally were treated to an entertaining “Thursday Night Football” game, and what made it even better were the fantasy football implications on both teams.
Of course, perhaps none were more impressive than the two respective defenses, which almost certainly fared well if you had them in the starting lineup.
Anyway, the Chicago Bears earned a 20-19 win on “Thursday Night Football” over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field.
Here’s how your fantasy football matchup may have been impacted, with stat leaders for each team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady: 25-for-41, 253 yards, one TD passing; three carries, 0 yards rushing
WR Mike Evans: five rec., 41 yards, one TD
WR Tyler Johnson: four rec., 52 yards
RB Ronald Jones II: 17 carries, 106 yards rushing; three catches, 19 yards receiving
TE Cameron Brate: five rec., 44 yards
TE Rob Gronkowski: three rec., 52 yards
Buccaneers defense: 20 points allowed, 243 total yards allowed, three sacks, one INT
Chicago Bears
QB Nick Foles: 30-for-42, 243 yards, one TD, one INT passing; one carry, -1 yards rushing
RB David Montgomery: 10 carries, 29 yards, one TD rushing; seven catches, 30 yards receiving
WR Allen Robinson: 10 rec., 90 yards
TE Jimmy Graham: three rec., 33 yards, one TD
Chicago defense: 19 points allowed, 339 yards allowed, three sacks, one fumble recovery
The Bears improve to 4-1 while the Buccaneers fall to 3-2.