Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Broncos Win Vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos are winners of their first game in the 2020 season.

The Broncos took down the winless New York Jets 37-28 on “Thursday Night Football.” It wasn’t exactly a contest where the fantasy football implications was severe, but the abundance of points made for some decent statistical nights if you did happen to have some in your lineup.

Here’s how your fantasy football team may have been impacted, with both key players and stat leaders included.

Denver Broncos

RB Melvin Gordon: 23 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs, two rec., 11 yards

WR Tim Patrick: six rec., 113 yards, one TD

WR Jerry Jeudy: two rec., 61 yards, one TD

TE Noah Fant: five rec., 35 yards

Broncos defense: 28 points allowed, 321 yards allowed, six sacks

New York Jets

QB Sam Darnold: 23-for-42, 230 yards passing, six carries, 84 yards, one TD rushing

WR Jamison Crowder: seven rec., 104 yards

WR Jeff Smith: seven rec., 81 yards

Jets defense: 37 points allowed, 359 yards allowed, three interceptions, one TD

The Broncos moved to 1-3 on the year while the Jets fell to 0-4.

