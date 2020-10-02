Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Broncos Win Vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos are winners of their first game in the 2020 season.
The Broncos took down the winless New York Jets 37-28 on “Thursday Night Football.” It wasn’t exactly a contest where the fantasy football implications was severe, but the abundance of points made for some decent statistical nights if you did happen to have some in your lineup.
Here’s how your fantasy football team may have been impacted, with both key players and stat leaders included.
Denver Broncos
RB Melvin Gordon: 23 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs, two rec., 11 yards
WR Tim Patrick: six rec., 113 yards, one TD
WR Jerry Jeudy: two rec., 61 yards, one TD
TE Noah Fant: five rec., 35 yards
Broncos defense: 28 points allowed, 321 yards allowed, six sacks
New York Jets
QB Sam Darnold: 23-for-42, 230 yards passing, six carries, 84 yards, one TD rushing
WR Jamison Crowder: seven rec., 104 yards
WR Jeff Smith: seven rec., 81 yards
Jets defense: 37 points allowed, 359 yards allowed, three interceptions, one TD
The Broncos moved to 1-3 on the year while the Jets fell to 0-4.