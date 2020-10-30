Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Falcons Win Over Panthers

There likely was a number of fantasy football owners confident heading into “Thursday Night Football” between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons, of course, had allowed the second-most passing yards and second-most passing touchdowns in the league. Big night for Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, right? Not so fast.
The Falcons defense stepped it up Thursday, helping Atlanta pull out a 25-17 Week 8 victory. And on the other side of the ball, it wasn’t all that great of a day for any of Atlanta’s offensive contributors save for receiver Julio Jones.
Here’s how your fantasy football matchup may have been impacted, with stat leaders for each team.
Atlanta Falcons
QB Matt Ryan: 21-for-30, 281 yards, one INT passing; six carries, 27 yards, one TD rushing
RB Todd Gurley: 18 carries, 46 yards, one TD rushing
WR Julio Jones: seven rec., 137 yards
WR Calvin Ridley: three rec., 42 yards (left in second quarter)
TE Hayden Hurst: five rec., 54 yards
Carolina Panthers
QB Teddy Bridgewater: 15-for-23, 176 yards, one TD, one INT passing; five carries, 30 yards rushing
RB Mike Davis: 13 carries, 66 yards rushing; one rec., 11 yards receiving
WR Curtis Samuel: three carries, 23 yards, one TD rushing; four rec., 31 yards, one TD receiving
WR Robby Anderson: five rec., 48 yards
WR D.J. Moore: two rec., 55 yards