Fantasy Football Fallout: Three QBs To Target After Dak Prescott Injury

Well, there’s almost certainly no replacing Prescott. He was putting up numbers which were among the highest point scorers at any position.

But, unfortunately for Prescott fans, the show must go on. Here’s a few names to keep an eye on:

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

The quarterback is rostered in 47% of Yahoo! leagues entering Week 5, but has been a little bit unreliable as the Titans are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak.

When on the field, Tannehill has recored multiple touchdowns or 300-plus yards passing in each of his last 13 games. This season, the 32-year-old signal-caller has thrown for 800 yards while completing 67% of his passes in three games. He’s tallied six passing touchdowns on the season, as well.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

The former No. 1 overall pick is rostered in just 39% of Yahoo! leagues, and the Browns offense has actually been looking good these last few weeks.

Mayfield’s receiving options of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, along with the injury to running back Nick Chubb, make for a heavy passing offense. Mayfield has thrown for nine touchdowns in five games, coming up just shy of 1,000 yards passing thus far.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers rookie is available in 50% of Yahoo! leagues, and that’s an increase of 34% just one week prior. The No. 6 overall pick in 2020 has been named the starter, officially replacing Tyrod Taylor.

The promotion comes after Herbert’s individual success this season. He’s completed 72% of passes for 931 yards and five touchdowns in just three games (0-3) this season. The rookie has, however, thrown for three interceptions, but has shown the potential to do so with his legs, as well. Herbert averaged just shy of 16 yards rushing per game with one other touchdown on the ground.

Other names to watch: Dallas Cowboys’ Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears’ Nick Foles, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousin, Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr

