Fantasy Football Fallout: Two Star RBs Exit Week 4 Games With Injuries

Injuries to a pair of star running backs were separated by a matter of minutes Sunday afternoon.

Austin Ekeler was carted off the field late in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ekeler immediately grabbed his hamstring following a short rush in which he was trimmed up and then bulled over by the Bucs defense.

Shortly after Ekeler went down, the Chargers issued an injury update on their No. 1 back.

Injury Update: Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is questionable to return. #LACvsTB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 4, 2020

The Browns also lost their feature back early in their Week 4 contest. Nick Chubb exited Cleveland’s tilt with the Dallas Cowboys after he was rolled up on by Trysten Hill. Chubb was blocking for a scrambling Baker Mayfield when the Cowboys defensive tackle landed on his lower leg.

Chubb, like Ekeler, is questionable to return Sunday.

RB Nick Chubb is questionable to return (knee) 🥺#CLEvsDAL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2020

Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson follow Ekeler on the Chargers’ running back depth chart. The Browns boast one of the best backup RBs in the league in Kareem Hunt in addition to D’Ernest Johnson.

