Fantasy Football Injury Report: Michael Thomas Among Players Out Week 4

Early-season injury implications haven’t let up entering Week 4 of the NFL slate, and it continues to hinder fantasy football teams.

While Michael Thomas’ owners certainly were hoping the New Orleans Saints receiver would be able to return this Sunday (it’s part of the reason the Saints didn’t put him on injured reserve after a Week 1 ailment), they’ll have to wait another week for their first-round pick to take the field.

But Thomas’ owners aren’t the only ones who will be in that situation. Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin and Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers have been ruled out, as well. And then there’s players like Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson, Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss, who all have their statuses up in the air.

Here’s a full list of players whose injury statuses may impact your fantasy football lineup:

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

BAL WR Chris Moore (Questionable)

WASH WR Terry McLaurin (Questionable)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LA QB Tyrod Taylor (Out)

LA WR Mike Williams (Out)

TB RB Leonard Fournette (Out)

TB WR Chris Godwin (Out)

TB WR Scotty Miller (Questionable)

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins

SEA RB Chris Carson (Questionable)

SEA RB Carlos Hyde (Questionable)

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions

NO WR Michael Thomas (Out)

NO TE Jared Cook (Out)

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys

CLE RB Kareem Hunt (Questionable)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

JAC K Stephen Hauschka (Questionable)

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears

IND WR Michael Pittman (Out)

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

ARZ WR DeAndre Hopkins (Questionable)

ARZ WR Christian Kirk (Questionable)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams

LA RB Cam Akers (Out)

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders

BUF RB Zack Moss (Questionable)

LV WR Bryan Edwards (Out)

LV WR Henry Ruggs (Doubtful)

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

NE RB Sony Michel (Questionable)

NE WR Julian Edelman (Questionable)

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers

PHI WR DeSean Jackson (Out)

PHI WR Alshon Jeffery (Out)

SF QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Out)

SF RB Raheem Mostert (Out)

SF TE Jordan Reed (Out)

Hopefully this list will only get shorter as time goes on.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images