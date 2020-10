The COVID-19 pandemic is throwing a massive wrench into the 2020 NFL season and, by extension, the fantasy football season. Whether a given player’s team will take the field as scheduled is a situation worth monitoring on a weekly basis.

It’s a headache.

So, for now, let’s just focus on injuries, and how they could impact your lineups.

Keep it here for pertinent fantasy injury updates ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 NFL kickoffs:

49ers’ RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and WR Deebo Samuel (illness), both listed as questionable for today’s game against the Dolphins, both “should be good (to play)”, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The 49ers have elevated WR Kevin White from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 5. He’s back to help a team dealing with some WR injuries. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 10, 2020

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson (knee, illness), TE Mark Andrews (thigh) and WR Marquise Brown (knee) – all of whom are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals – all are expected to play, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas (ankle) was upgraded to questionable for Monday night’s game vs the Chargers.https://t.co/5wMsm0YXek — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, who is listed as questionable with a shin injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Falcons’ WR Julio Jones, who did not practice this week due to an aggravated hamstring injury, is considered a pre-game decision for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, per source. Falcons don’t want to make a final decision on him until they see how he’s feeling pre-game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Jets’ WR Breshad Perriman, listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury, is not expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Jets activated RB Le’Veon Bell off IR, signed OL Jimmy Murray to the active roster and elevated QB Mike White and DB Lamar Jackson from the practice squad.



Jets also released LB Alec Ogletree and WR Josh Malone. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images