Fantasy Football Week 4 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s only Week 4, and fantasy football owners already have been forced to dip deep into the waiver wire.

Injuries, disappointing starts and even a postponed game have complicated matters for many fantasy football players. Consequently, many are left debating whether they should take a chance on a waiver-wire pick-up, or continue rolling with a draft pick who, thus far, hasn’t lived up to expectations.

With that said, here are our Week 4 starts and sits:

STARTS:

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams backfield is tough to figure out, but it appears though if Henderson will be the top option moving forward. Rookie Cam Akers looks likely to miss this weekend’s game against the New York Giants, and Malcolm Brown didn’t get much run last weekend. That leaves Henderson, who has looked great the last two weeks, amassing 195 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins

This is all about the opponent. The Seattle Seahawks currently boast one of the worst secondaries in recent NFL history, as their defensive backs really can’t cover anyone. Fitzpatrick should post start-worthy numbers.

Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

In all likelihood, we’ll advise against starting Edelman much of this season. His age and injury history just are too difficult to ignore. However, the Patriots figure to be chasing the Kansas City Chiefs often Sunday afternoon, meaning Cam Newton likely will look Edelman’s way early and often.

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

The Broncos’ quarterback situation limits Fant’s potential, and his reliance on big plays is worrisome. However, the New York Jets are awful, and even Denver shouldn’t have issues with throwing against that defense. Fant is one of the top young tight ends in the game and should be started.

SITS:

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots

Burkhead was a monster last week, but don’t fall into the trap. It would be textbook Patriots to give Sony Michel 25 carries Sunday afternoon and not look Burkhead’s way once. Plus, third-down back James White likely will return, and dynamic second-year player Damien Harris could make his season debut.

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

The matchup with the San Francisco 49ers is a tough one. Plus, we just don’t think Wentz is that good. He might even be not good. Avoid him.

Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

The Patriots have a proven history of keeping Watkins under wraps, and their secondary remains one of the best in football. Yes, it’s entirely possible Patrick Mahomes will go crazy and all of his receivers will have big days, but we still wouldn’t look at Watkins as anything more than a flex.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After doing essentially nothing through two weeks, Gronkowski “broke out” last weekend for 48 yards on six catches against the Broncos. So, can he be trusted this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers? No, we don’t think so. He looks slow, and no longer can gain separation on linebackers.

