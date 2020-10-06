Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

The start of the 2020 NFL season has not lacked in intrigue, and fantasy football owners have had to be flexible through four weeks.

That trend figures to continue in Week 5.

Here are the players you’ll want to eye on the wire this week (based on players available in fewer than 65% of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Teddy Bridgewater (19% owned in Yahoo fantasy leagues)

Bridgewater hasn’t exactly been elite this season, but he’s all but certainly available in your league. And if you’re streaming quarterbacks, you could do a lot worse than a guy who just undressed the Arizona Cardinals and now is about to face an underwhelming Atlanta Falcons defense.

Other quarterbacks to target: Ryan Tannehill (TEN), Gardner Minshew (JAX), Derek Carr (LV)

Running back: Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams (37% owned)

We’ll forewarn you that if you’re hitting the wire in search of a running back, you’ll probably be disappointed.

But the reason Brown gets a look here is because of the volume. In one way or another, he’s been involved in the Rams’ offense most every week. Sometimes it’s as a pass-catcher, other times he’s getting fed the ball on the ground. Because of the usage, he’s probably the best bet this week.

Other running backs to target: Rex Burkhead (NE), Frank Gore (NYJ), Chase Edmonds (ARI)

Wide receiver: Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (25% owned)

Beasley’s value, in a way, is because of people other than him.

Josh Allen has taken strides in his third season, and Stefon Diggs has been so good that he commands much of each pass defense’s attention. Because of that, Beasley has been able to find space and be an impactful player in Buffalo’s offense.

Although he didn’t find the end zone for the first time this season until Week 4, Beasley has been plenty involved in Buffalo’s game plan week in, week out.

Other wide receivers to target: Brandon Aiyuk (SF), Russell Gage (ATL), Keelan Cole. (JAX)

Tight end: Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (53% owned)

Schultz has been one of the most productive tight ends from a fantasy perspective, yet there’s a good chance he’s just chilling on the wire in your league.

The third-year tight end has caught at least four passes in each of his last three games (including nine in Week 2), finding the end zone in two of those three games. You’re not getting that type of production from many other tight ends, so scoop of Schultz whether you need him or not.

Other tight ends to target: Rob Gronkowski (TB), Jimmy Graham (CHI), O.J. Howard (TB)

