Another week, another round of difficult lineup decisions for fantasy football managers.

The 2020 NFL season entering its sixth week, injuries are beginning to mount across the league. Consequently, those still invested in their fantasy football teams need to be aware of which players are in, and which are out ahead of kickoffs.

Thankfully, we’re here to help.

Keep it here for your pertinent fantasy injury updates for Week 6:

The Broncos have downgraded TE Noah Fant and RB Melvin Gordon to OUT tomorrow vs. the Patriots. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020

Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr., listed as questionable for today’s game against the Steelers due to an illness, is expected to play, per source, as is WR Jarvis Landry (hip, rib). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2020

The #Bucs expect RB Leonard Fournette — listed as questionable (ankle) — to suit up and play against the #Packers, provided he feels good pregame, per source. Fournette has missed the past two games and they’re eager to get him going. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

Players out Sunday include Melvin Gordon, Noah Fant, K.J. Hamler, Dalvin Cook, Tak McKinley, Mo Alie-Cox, Diontae Johnson, David DeCastro, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor and Sam Darnold. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2020

#Jets WR Breshad Perriman — listed as questionable (ankle) — is expected to play against the #Dolphins, per source.



DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring) will play, too. QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder) and LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder) are out. Joe Flacco starts again. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

Players expected to return from injury Sunday include Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Allen, Phillip Lindsay and A.J. Green. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2020

#Jaguars WR D.J. Chark — listed as questionable (ankle) — is considered a game-time decision against the #Lions, per source. It doesn't sound as promising for DE/LB Josh Allen (knee), who didn’t practice Friday. But, final call on both players in the morning. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

Chiefs ruled out Sammy Watkins and Kelechi Osemele for Monday’s game against Buffalo. Bills ruled out Dawson Knox but are expected to get back Zack Moss. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2020

Barring a setback, #Broncos QB Drew Lock — listed as questionable (right shoulder) — will make his return and start against the #Patriots, per source.



This was expected. Lock wouldn’t have been ready if this game happened as scheduled last week. Now, he’s ready to roll. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield — listed as questionable (chest) — will start against the #Steelers, per source.



WRs Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) and Jarvis Landry (hip/ribs) are good to go, too. Offense fully loaded in Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

