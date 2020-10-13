Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

We don’t think we’re being too hyperbolic when we say that 2020 might be the most important waiver wire year in fantasy football.

In addition to the seemingly vast number of injuries taking place, there’s also the fact that postponements of games at the last minute due to positive COVID-19 tests is sending fantasy owners to the wire in desperation.

So, it’s especially pivotal that your bench is loaded.

Here are the players you’ll want to eye on the wire this week (based on players available in fewer than 65% of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (52% owned in Yahoo fantasy leagues)

So, there’s a few reasons to go after Herbert here.

For one, it seems that he’s really settled in nicely to the pro game, as evidenced by his four-touchdown, zero-interception performance against the New Orleans Saints on Monday. He looks poised, and Anthony Lynn appears comfortable enough letting the rookie signal-caller air it out.

But here’s the big thing, especially if you’re streaming quarterbacks: The Chargers face the New York Jets in Week 6. Herbert should be able to feast.

Other quarterbacks to target: Daniel Jones (NYG), Gardner Minshew (JAX), Kirk Cousins (MIN)

Running back: Damien Harris, New England Patriots (54% owned)

Here’s your weekly reminder that the wire is pretty dry when it comes to running backs. So much so we’re picking someone that was on their surprise bye week in Week 5.

But Harris was regarded as the best running back during Patriots training camp, and he basically had an extra week this past week to get settled in after beginning the season on injured reserve. Couple that with Sony Michel hitting IR, and Harris could be in a position to command the lion’s share of carries in upcoming weeks.

Other running backs to target: Malcolm Brown (LAR), Rex Burkhead (NE), Chase Edmonds (ARI)

Wide receiver: Laviska Shenault Jr. (34% owned)

Who knows why, but Jacksonville apparently is an exceptional place to be a young wide receiver.

Shenault has been the recipient of many targets just a few games into his first NFL campaign, and he figures to get plenty more if D.J. Chark misses any time with the ankle injury that forced him out of Sunday’s game.

Shenault hasn’t racked up a ton of touchdowns, just one actually, but he’s had at least three catches and 33 yards every game. All those numbers figure to go up.

Other wide receivers to target: Anthony Miller (CHI), Allen Lazard (GB), Hunter Renfrow (LV)

Tight end: Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears (40% owned)

Graham went from playing with an elite quarterback in Aaron Rodgers to a Nick Foles/Mitchell Trubisky tandem, and somehow he got better.

Who knows why that is, but he’s still available in many leagues and you’d be wise to scoop him up.

He’s scored touchdowns in every other game this season (including a pair in Week 3) and has at least 33 yards receiving each of the last three weeks. But it’s the nose for the end zone alone that makes him worth targeting.

Other tight ends to target: Mo Alie-Cox (IND), Austin Hooper (CLE), Dallas Goedert (PHI)

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images