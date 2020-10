Another week, another glut of injury designations to monitor.

At this point in the 2020 NFL season, injuries to starts around the league are beginning to mount. Consequently, fantasy football managers — well, those still invested in their seasons, anyway — have had difficult times setting their lineups ahead of kickoffs.

However, we’re here to help.

Keep it here for all your pertinent fantasy football injury update prior to Sunday’s NFL games:

#Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) is inactive against the #Texans.



He’s on the field now in cleats. A minor strain that isn’t expected to sideline him long. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2020

#Bengals RB Joe Mixon (foot) is out today and he’s considered week-to-week with this injury, meaning he could miss next vs. the #Titans too, source said. It’s Gio Bernard at RB until Mixon makes his way back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas (hamstring) in jeopardy of missing Week 8 game vs. Bears:https://t.co/G5Vk45pAuc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) has battled the same injury for the last few weeks, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said he is “hopeful” that Hopkins will play tonight vs. the #Seahawks. Hopkins has missed two games in his career. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

Bills’ TE Dawson Knox tested positive for COVID 19 and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Three other players – TE Lee Smith, TE Tommy Sweeny, and practice squad TE Nate Becker – were in close contact to Knox and also were placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2020

#Packers TE Robert Tonyan, listed as questionable with an ankle injury he battled through last week, is expected to play today vs. the #Texans, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

Bills TE Tyler Kroft was spared from outbreak that hit his unit Friday, and here’s why: His wife, Alexa, was in labor for more than 24 hours and delivered baby Grace around 5:00 am Friday morning. Tyler Kroft was at practice Friday, but missed the meetings where the virus passed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2020

#Packers star RB Aaron Jones made the trip to Houston and wants to play, despite what an MRI showed to be a very mild calf strain, but he remains a game-time decision, per source. Green Bay’s medical staff is always cautious. If Jones isn't 100%, he won't go. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2020

Falcons’ WR Julio Jones, who was limited in practice time last week due to a hamstring injury, will play Sunday vs. the Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

Chargers’ RB Justin Jackson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

Jets’ WR Jamison Crowder, listed as doubtful for today due to a groin injury, is not expected to play against the Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

49ers’ RB Jeff Wilson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is expected to play vs. the Patriots, per source. It gives SF one extra back on a day it placed Raheem Mostert on IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

