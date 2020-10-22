Fantasy Football Week 7 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

Another week, another batch of difficult fantasy football lineup decisions.

To state the obvious, this hasn’t been the most normal NFL/fantasy season. Add in your typical player inconsistencies, and setting lineups has been a nightmare for fantasy managers.

Lucky for you, we’re here to help.

Here are our Week 7 starts and sits:

STARTS:

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Jackson was limited this week with a knee injury, but if he plays Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s worth FLEX start, at the very least. Coming off a game in which he racked up 94 yards from scrimmage, Jackson is the superior option to Joshua Kelley with Austin Ekeler still out due to an injury.

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We understand why some still are hesitant to buy in on Brady and the Bucs, but we’re believers. We also like this juicy matchup with a pedestrian Las Vegas Raiders defense.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

Cooks posted 161 receiving yards and a touchdown in his first game since Bill O’Brien’s firing and followed that up with 68 yards and another score. Ride him while he’s hot and hope his chemistry with Deshaun Watson is for real.

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

We were hesitant to put Fant on this list since he is designated as questionable with an ankle injury. However, if he suits up, he immediately is one of the tight end plays in fantasy. We also expect the Broncos to be airing out early and often as they try to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

SITS:

Le’Veon Bell, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

We have no idea what kind of role Bell will have with the Chiefs, nor do we even know if he’ll play Sunday. Hold off until there is more information.

Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots

It’s possible Newton and the Patriots get right this weekend after a few sluggish games on the offensive side on the ball. Maybe practice will cure everything. Unfortunately, we’re not sold. Newton has been awful in his last two games and he doesn’t have anyone to throw to.

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Don’t let Green’s solid Week 6 performance fool you into trusting him again. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are the Bengals receivers to own in fantasy.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Schultz looked like an emerging fantasy asset when Dak Prescott was the quarterback, but his stock has taken a hit with Andy Dalton now under center. That could change, but for now, try to find a better option.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images