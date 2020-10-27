Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

So, how decimated by injuries has your fantasy football team been?

Maybe your team began as an absolute wagon since you had Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott, and now it’s a disaster because that’s turned into Ben Roethlisberger and Jerick McKinnon (yes, speaking from experience).

So the waiver wire is as important as ever if you want any hope of either salvaging your season or, somehow, keeping it rolling strong.

Here are the players you’ll want to eye on the wire this week (based on players available in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (29 percent owned in Yahoo! fantasy leagues)

Here’s the thing: While Tagovailoa is an unknown at the NFL level, what we do know is who else is left on the wire, and it’s not good.

That Tagovailoa is taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick now, when the latter was on an absolute heater as Miami’s starter, means the Dolphins must really see something in him.

The Fins aren’t as bad offensively as we might’ve thought. Scoop up Tagovailoa now, even if it’s just to stash him on your bench.

Other quarterbacks to target: Baker Mayfield (CLE), Jimmy Garoppolo (SF), Kirk Cousins (MIN)

Running back: Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (64 percent owned)

Two reminders: One is that we generally don’t like to go this close to the 65% threshold. Two, there are just no useful running backs left on the wire, which is why we’re in this position.

That brings us to Williams. Sure, it was with Aaron Jones out, but Williams saw a pretty heavy workload in Week 7, which resulted in 19 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, while also adding four receptions for 37 yards.

Whenever Jones is back, Williams’ touches are sure to go down. But he is a useful enough back, especially in the air, that he’s worth picking up if you’re in desperation mode.

Other running backs to target: Giovani Bernard (CIN), Frank Gore (NYJ), J.K. Dobbins (BAL)

Wide receiver: Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (26 percent owned)

The Broncos have pretty good wide receiving depth, which has allowed for a breakout season of sorts for Patrick.

Although Patrick is coming off a down week (three catches for 44 yards), he hit the 100-yard mark in each of his previous two games while catching a touchdown in one of those.

Difference-making wideouts will be tough to find, but the ceiling actually is pretty high for the fourth-year pro — although the floor is low.

Other wide receivers to target: Russell Gage (ATL), Allen Lazard (GB), Hunter Renfrow (LV)

Tight end: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (65 percent owned)

After running back, tight end easily is the position group that has the biggest dearth of impact fantasy players.

Unless you have George Kittle or Travis Kelce, chances are you’re hosed (we’re just being honest). As such, we’re rolling with a guy fresh off a bye in Geiske.

Though he’s had some pretty nondescript performances, Gesicki has broken out a few times. He had five catches for 91 yards in Week 5 and eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.

If you really need a tight end, pick up Gesicki and say your prayers.

Other tight ends to target: Eric Ebron (PIT), Dalton Schultz (DAL), Greg Olsen (SEA)

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images