Five Players Bruins Could Target With Second-Round Pick In NHL Draft

Kasper Simontaival (Liiga, Finnish Elite League)

Simontaival’s build is small at 5-foot-9, but his talent, speed and skill should catch the attention of the B’s.

The 18-year-old has been lighting it up in the Finnish junior leagues. During his 2017-18 season — when he was just 16 — Simontaival racked up 17 goals with 20 assists.

And last year was even better in Jr. A league with 57 points in 48 games.

So, the kid can generate points, and he might be worth taking a closer look at should he be available.

It’s also worth noting Elite Prospects tagged him as a “true dual-threat winger.”

Daniil Guschin (Muskegon Lumberjacks, USHL)

This gritty prospect scored 22 goals and accounted for 25 assists in 42 games during his second seasons in the USHL. The 18-year-old also has showcased a ton of speed and clearly has no issue lighting the lamp.

What’s more, Elite Prospects said he could act as a third defenseman and is “surprisingly physical” for a guy who stands at 5-foot-8. And while Boston is plenty deep at the blue line, it may not hurt to have that kind of presence in a forward.

Sean Farrell (Chicago Steel, USHL)

Farrell was one of the USHL’s top players last season with 56 points in 44 games and is able to find his “teammates in dangerous areas” on offense.

What could make the Hopkinton, Mass. an interesting pick for the Bruins is that he’s committed to Harvard, so they easily could keep track of his development.

Ozzy Weisblatt (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL)

Wesiblatt had one heck of a 2019-20 WHL season when he went off for 25 goals and 45 assists in 64 games.

He has the possibility to go late in the first round due to being able to create holes in the opponents’ defense. But should be Weisblatt to Round 2, it might be worth taking a flyer on the youngster.

Alexander Pashin (Tolpar Ufa, MHL)

The Elite Prospects draft guide said Pashin only has one thing on his mind when trying to get through the defense.

“He heads straight at defenders with only one idea in mind — trying to make them look as foolish as possible. Sliding the puck between the stick and skates of opponents gives him a rush that nothing else on the ice seems to match. He craves it.”

While the B’s certainly aren’t in need of a defenseman with the depth they have, there potentially could be a hole should Torey Krug not return to Boston. And if the Bruins have an opportunity to draft a feisty blue liner, they may just take it.





Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images