Could the Boston Bruins make a big splash in free agency?

With the reported departure of defenseman Torey Krug, the Bruins potentially could have a few more dollars hanging around to spend.

One player that reportedly might be on the Bruins’ radar is forward Taylor Hall, but is that plausible?

The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa breaks down the rumor and gives his take. Check out what he had to say in the video above from “NESN After Hour,” presented by People’s United Bank.