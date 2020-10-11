Former NFL Players To Appear On Season 32 Of CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’

Two former NFL players will appear on the upcoming cycle of “The Amazing Race.”

Season 32 of CBS’ hit reality television show will feature retired tight end Gary Barnridge and running back DeAngelo Williams. The duo is just one of 11 teams appearing on the program.

Barnridge retired in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns. Williams retired in June 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The pair played together with the Carolina Panthers between 2008 and 2012.

And while they enjoy the retired life, both Barnridge and Williams hoped the experience would help them fill the competitive void.

“(I hope to) just get that adrenaline going again,” Barnridge said, via CBS, “because when you are retired you don’t get that competitive environment again, so this allows us to achieve that environment in a race around the world. Also just getting a chance to see so many countries is another big plus. Our main goal is to make it to every country.”

“I look forward to the sport and competitive aspect of it,” Williams said. “Since I have been retired from professional football, I have missed the competition.”

Season 32 of “The Amazing Race” premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images