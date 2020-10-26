Former NFL QB Thinks Cam Newton Should Tone Down Outfits Until Play Improves

Cam Newton is known to express himself on game days with his choice of ensemble.

Whether that be with a fancy top hat or a perfectly matched waistcoat, he has fun with his outfits week-to-week.

On Sunday, for example, the New England quarterback was heavy on earthy hues ahead of the Patriots’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

But based on his performance in the 33-6 loss, where he threw three interceptions and ultimately was benched, some are calling for Newton to tone down his wardrobe until he starts playing as flashy as he dresses.

“You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what, three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half, there’s nothing good going your way, why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself?” former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia said, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers postgame coverage of the Week 7 matchup.

“I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers, ‘Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.’”

Check out the full comments below:

Whew, Jeff Garcia been waiting a long time to get this off his chest about Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/clx5IEGn9x — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) October 26, 2020

NBC Sports Bay Area posted the video above to its Twitter account before taking it down shortly after.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images