Freddy Adu Ready To ‘Do It Right,’ Reportedly Resumes Soccer Career In Sweden

Freddy Adu is giving professional soccer another go.
The former soccer prodigy signed with Swedish third-division team Osterlen FF this week, according to Ives Galarcep and ESPN. The 31-year-old playmaker soon will return to the field after two years out of the professional game.
Adu once embodied dreams of the United States men’s national team becoming a soccer power, but he never came close to matching the considerable hype that surrounded him when he turned professional in 2003 at age 14. His career wound through 15 clubs in the U.S. and abroad before coming to a halt two years ago in Las Vegas.
Adu used Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday to proclaim his excitement over rebooting his career in Scandinavian obscurity.
Let’s see what the future has in store for veteran fallen star.