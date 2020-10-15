Freddy Adu Ready To ‘Do It Right,’ Reportedly Resumes Soccer Career In Sweden

Freddy Adu is giving professional soccer another go.

The former soccer prodigy signed with Swedish third-division team Osterlen FF this week, according to Ives Galarcep and ESPN. The 31-year-old playmaker soon will return to the field after two years out of the professional game.

Osterlen was recently promoted to Sweden’s Division 1, the third tier in Sweden. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) October 14, 2020

Adu, 31, was sidelined in recent years by lower back issues that have since been resolved.



He has spent the past two years serving as a youth soccer coach in Maryland when he was approached by Osterlen with a chance to play again. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) October 14, 2020

Adu once embodied dreams of the United States men’s national team becoming a soccer power, but he never came close to matching the considerable hype that surrounded him when he turned professional in 2003 at age 14. His career wound through 15 clubs in the U.S. and abroad before coming to a halt two years ago in Las Vegas.

Adu used Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday to proclaim his excitement over rebooting his career in Scandinavian obscurity.

Excited and grateful ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) October 13, 2020

Never too late to do the right thing! One step at a time ⚽️💪🏾 — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) October 14, 2020

Missed this sport so much and just happy to have the opportunity to be playing again. One step at a time ⚽️💪🏾 — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) October 14, 2020

Skipped a lot of steps in the past but now I get a chance to do it right. I’m excited and never been more ready! ⚽️ — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) October 14, 2020

Being around these kids everyday and seeing the light in their eyes honestly brought back my love and hunger for the sport and I’m really excited to have that opportunity again. ⚽️💪🏾 — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) October 15, 2020

Let’s see what the future has in store for veteran fallen star.

Thumbnail photo via Casey Sapio/USA TODAY Sports Images