Tyler Toffoli has found a new home.

The free agent forward agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The team made the announcement.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Toffoli on a four-year contract (until 2023-24). The deal has an average annual value of $4.25 million.



Details to come.

The contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an an AAV of $4.25 million.

Toffoli, 28, does not have any trade clauses in the deal. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun broke it all down:

Structure!

Toffoli contract breakdown:



$3.25M

$5.125M

$5.125M

$3.5M



All salary. No signing bonuses. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 12, 2020

Toffoli amassed 24 goals and 20 assists between the Los Angeles

Kings and Vancouver Canucks during the shortened 2019-20 NHL season.

