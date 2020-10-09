French Open Live Stream: Watch Friday’s Semifinal Matches Online

The French Open continues early Friday morning

The French Open continues Friday after Thursday’s exciting final four.

No. 12 Diego Schwartzman will face off against No. 2 Rafael Nadal, while No. 1 Novak Djokovic looks to defeat No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For the women’s doubles semifinals, No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova go up against No. 2 Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic, while No. 14 Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk  hope to emerge victorious over Nicole Melichar and Iga Swiatek.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Friday, Oct. 8 between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET
TV: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBC Sports Network
Online: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network

