French Open Live Stream: Watch Friday’s Semifinal Matches Online

The French Open continues Friday after Thursday’s exciting final four.

No. 12 Diego Schwartzman will face off against No. 2 Rafael Nadal, while No. 1 Novak Djokovic looks to defeat No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For the women’s doubles semifinals, No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova go up against No. 2 Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic, while No. 14 Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk hope to emerge victorious over Nicole Melichar and Iga Swiatek.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Friday, Oct. 8 between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBC Sports Network

Online: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network

