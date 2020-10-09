French Open Live Stream: Watch Friday’s Semifinal Matches Online

The French Open continues Friday after Thursday’s exciting final four.
No. 12 Diego Schwartzman will face off against No. 2 Rafael Nadal, while No. 1 Novak Djokovic looks to defeat No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.
For the women’s doubles semifinals, No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova go up against No. 2 Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic, while No. 14 Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk hope to emerge victorious over Nicole Melichar and Iga Swiatek.
Here’s how to watch:
When: Friday, Oct. 8 between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET
TV: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBC Sports Network
Online: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network