French Open Live Stream: Watch Monday’s Round 4 Matches Online

Sunday’s slate of French Open matches didn’t disappoint, with huge upsets in the women’s tournament before the last 16 came to a close.

The favorite to win it all, top-seeded Simona Halep was defeated by unseeded Iga Swiatek, with the 19-year-old earning her first win over a top-15 player and ending Halep’s 17-match win streak.

Meanwhile, 12-time champion Rafael Nadal swept his sets to advance to the quarterfinals, and U.S. Open finalist Alexandre Zverev was eliminated by Dominic Thiem in five sets.

The action at Roland Garros in Paris continues Monday.

Here’s how to tune in to the fourth round:

When: Monday, Oct. 4, between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images