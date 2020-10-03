French Open Live Stream: Watch Saturday’s Day 7 Matches Online

Tennis fans are bound to satisfy their cravings on Day 7 of the French Open.

Seven matches will represent appetizers for the main dish: Novak Djokovic versus Daniel Elahi Galan, which will conclude the Day 7 third-round action in the men’s singles competition. Sofia Kenin’s tilt with Irina Bara headlines the action in the women’s singles tournament, and six more matches will follow.

Saturday’s French Open schedule also includes the second and third rounds of the men’s and women’s doubles tournaments.

Here’s when and how to watch Saturday’s French Open matches:

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, between 5 a.m. and noon ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | Peacock

