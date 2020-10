The French Open finals are here, and they feature some eye-catching matchups.

The men’s singles final, for instance, will feature the No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal in a battle for the men’s title. No. 4 Sofia Kenin and the unranked Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, will compete in the woman’s finals.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Saturday, Oct. 10 between 5:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBC Sports Network

Online: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images