It all comes down to Sunday.

Legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battle it out for the title. Second-seeded Nadal has an opportunity to tie the Grand Slam singles title records, but he has to go through first-seeded Djokovic first.

Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk, meanwhile, will take on Timea Babos and Kristina Mladendovic in the women’s double final.

Here’s how to tune in to the action:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Online: NBC Sports Network | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports