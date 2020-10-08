French Open Live Stream: Watch Thursday’s Semifinal Matches Online

After quarterfinals matches wrapped up on Wednesday, the field is down to the final four in the French Open.

And action continues Thursday as the women take the stage in the semifinals.

No. 4 American Sofia Kenin will go against No. 7 Petra Kvitová while on the other side, unranked opponents Iga Światek and Nadia Podoroska face off on the other side of the bracket.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Thursday, Oct. 8 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBC Sports Network

Online: NBC Sports Network | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images