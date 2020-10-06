French Open Live Stream: Watch Tuesday’s Quarterfinal Matches Online

We’re on to the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic kept his title bid alive on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday, earning a spot in the men’s singles last eight for the 11th straight year.

And now, the stage is set for the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, as the women’s singles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles tournaments east into the 13th day of the event on Tuesday.

Here’s how to tune into all the matches, including No. 2 Rafael Nadal’s contest against Jannik Sinner of Italy:

When: Monday, Oct. 4, between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial

